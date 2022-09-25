Buchholz swimming team sweeps Rob Ramirez City Swim Meet for second straight year

Buchholz girls team claims fourth consecutive team title
The Rob Ramirez City Swim Meet belonged to the Buchholz Bobcats.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven of Alachua County’s premiere high school swim teams hit the water at Northeast Pool, on Saturday, to try and claim the Rob Ramirez City Swim Meet.

Buchholz, the defending champion for both the boys and girls division didn’t let their wet hands loosen their grip on the crown. The boys team scored a total of 436 to defend their title for the second year in-a-row. While the girls team posted a mark of 474 to give them the victory for a fourth consecutive year.

P.K. Yonge finished in second place in the girls division by 19 points after winning 6 individual races and 3 relays, but they couldn’t quite catch the Bobcats.

Individually, Eastside’s Hannah Ahn, who won the state title in the 100 meter butterfly last year, won same event Saturday in a time of 56.03 seconds. Ahn also won the 50 Freestyle in 24.98 seconds.

Gainesville’s Will Sammy and Michael Mullen also collected two individual wins and were on two winning relay teams. PKY’s Joseph Pyon had two individual wins, as well.

