Cross City Police investigating home invasion with shots fired
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are recovering after an armed home invasion-turned-shooting in Dixie County early Saturday morning.
Cross City Police officers were called to a scene by the intersection of Northeast Highway 351 and Northeast 216th Avenue just after midnight.
Cross City officers say a man entered a home with a gun.
The homeowner and the intruder fired at each other, resulting in both men getting hit.
The homeowner was sent to the hospital, but the suspect ran away.
After a manhunt, Cross City officers arrested the suspect and brought him to the hospital.
Officers say they have not placed charges on the suspect yet.
TRENDING STORY: ‘He didn’t deserve it’: Inmate’s family members claim the 24-year-old’s death could’ve been prevented
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.