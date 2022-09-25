Cross City Police investigating home invasion with shots fired

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are recovering after an armed home invasion-turned-shooting in Dixie County early Saturday morning.

Cross City Police officers were called to a scene by the intersection of Northeast Highway 351 and Northeast 216th Avenue just after midnight.

Cross City officers say a man entered a home with a gun.

The homeowner and the intruder fired at each other, resulting in both men getting hit.

The homeowner was sent to the hospital, but the suspect ran away.

After a manhunt, Cross City officers arrested the suspect and brought him to the hospital.

Officers say they have not placed charges on the suspect yet.

TRENDING STORY: ‘He didn’t deserve it’: Inmate’s family members claim the 24-year-old’s death could’ve been prevented

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
The group handed a $40,000 check to American Cancer Society representative Jaclyn Rodriguez.
Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk
Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk
Congressional Candidate Danielle Hawk and FL Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Host...
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville