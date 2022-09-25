HempFest is back in Gainesville after an 11-year hiatus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at the Bo Diddly Plaza to celebrate Hempfest after 11 years. The festival honored Murli Watkins, the doobie tosser.

Watkins was arrested and served four months in jail for throwing doobies into a crowd at the Hempfest in 1994.

“It’s a sacred plant and god gave it to us,” said Watkins. “We have the right to stick the seed in the ground and water it and watch it grow. Growing marijuana in itself is medicinal.”

Organizers say the festival is meant to inform residents about marijuana education and its benefits. Former Alachua county commissioner Robert ‘hutch’ Hutchinson and state representative Yvonne Hinson spoke to residents about the criminalization of marijuana, especially in the black community.

“We want the Gainesville community to understand that marijuana is not an enemy,” said Tom Miller, the host of Hempfest. “This particular plant is great for fuel, food, fiber, medicine, and recreation.”

No doobies were allowed to be thrown at this festival but, people who came out say the fight to legalize marijuana won’t stop.

