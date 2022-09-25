HempFest is back in Gainesville after an 11-year hiatus

By Alexus Goings
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at the Bo Diddly Plaza to celebrate Hempfest after 11 years. The festival honored Murli Watkins, the doobie tosser.

Watkins was arrested and served four months in jail for throwing doobies into a crowd at the Hempfest in 1994. 

 “It’s a sacred plant and god gave it to us,” said Watkins. “We have the right to stick the seed in the ground and water it and watch it grow. Growing marijuana in itself is medicinal.”

  Organizers say the festival is meant to inform residents about marijuana education and its benefits.  Former Alachua county commissioner Robert ‘hutch’ Hutchinson and state representative Yvonne Hinson spoke to residents about the criminalization of marijuana, especially in the black community. 

 “We want the Gainesville community to understand that marijuana is not an enemy,” said Tom Miller, the host of Hempfest. “This particular plant is great for fuel, food, fiber, medicine, and recreation.”

 No doobies were allowed to be thrown at this festival but, people who came out say the fight to legalize marijuana won’t stop. 

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
The group handed a $40,000 check to American Cancer Society representative Jaclyn Rodriguez.
Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk
Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk
Congressional Candidate Danielle Hawk and FL Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Host...
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville