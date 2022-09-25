Ian becomes a Hurricane, North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ian has become a hurricane as the storm approaches Cuba and puts North Central Florida in the center of the “Cone of Uncertainty.”

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Ian’s wind speeds were recorded at 75 mph. Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall in Cuba.

It will then move into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico headed toward Florida. Anywhere from Tampa Bay to parts of the panhandle are in the bullseye for the storm at this time.

The storm could impact North Central Florida on Thursday going into Friday, however, the storm could shift east or west in the coming days lessening the impact on the region.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane and reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west coast.

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest updates and remember to download the WCJB TV20 Weather App so you can follow Ian in real-time with the latest Tracks; Watches; Warnings; Advisories and even Local Radar.

Be Prepared, Not Scared!

Hurricane Ian 5 a.m. 75 mph (NWS National Hurricane Center)

