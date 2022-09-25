Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida hospital held a 5k Saturday to raise money for cancer research. 

Employees at Lake Butler Hospital hosted the first ever United For A Cure 5k Cancer Walk.

People who participated in the walk, community sponsors, and cancer ribbon sales all contributed to raising funds. 

The group handed a $40,000 check to American Cancer Society representative Jaclyn Rodriguez. 

Event organizers recognized cancer survivors and brought in speakers, including Lake Butler Hospital CEO Paula Webb.

