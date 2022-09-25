Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida hospital held a 5k Saturday to raise money for cancer research.

Employees at Lake Butler Hospital hosted the first ever United For A Cure 5k Cancer Walk.

People who participated in the walk, community sponsors, and cancer ribbon sales all contributed to raising funds.

The group handed a $40,000 check to American Cancer Society representative Jaclyn Rodriguez.

Event organizers recognized cancer survivors and brought in speakers, including Lake Butler Hospital CEO Paula Webb.

