No. 12 Florida volleyball upset by South Carolina in five sets

Gamecocks snap Gators 7-match winning streak
The Florida volleyball team stands on the sideline at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
The Florida volleyball team stands on the sideline at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) - For the first time this season, the No. 12-ranked Florida volleyball team suffered its first defeat in Southeastern Conference play, after losing in five sets to unranked South Carolina.

The Gators (10-3) also had their 7-match winning streak snapped by the Gamecocks (7-5) with Sunday’s loss. The orange and blue won the first and third sets, but dropped the second, fourth, and fifth sets to split the weekend series.

Marina Markova, Merritt Beason, and Sofia Victoria combined for 41 of the Gators 51 team kills. Markova led all players with 17 of her own. In comparison, Riley Whiteside, McKenzie Moorman, and Lauren McCutcheon totaled 36 of the Gamecocks 47 team kills. Whitesides finished one kill shy of tying Markova, recording 16 on her own.

Both squads registered 27 errors for the match. Florida’s .190 hit percentage wasn’t much better than South Carolina’s .152. The difference in this match comes down to serving and blocking. South Carolina had 8 aces to Florida’s 5 and blocked 18 shots compared to 12. The final block for Florida happened on the final point of the match, when Alexis Stuckey’s forearm deflected the ball out of bounds to hand the Gamecocks the match-clinching point.

Florida’s next match will be at Tennessee on October 5.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

Florida soccer team against Georgia.
Florida soccer blanked by Georgia
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) escapes from Florida linebacker Shemar James (6) during...
No. 20 Florida football loses first road game of the season to No. 11 Tennessee
UF practice, Dec. 2021
No. 12 Florida volleyball tops South Carolina in four sets
Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) and safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) set up for a play during...
Gator Insider: Florida faces Tennessee in first road game of the season