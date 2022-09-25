No. 12 Florida volleyball upset by South Carolina in five sets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) - For the first time this season, the No. 12-ranked Florida volleyball team suffered its first defeat in Southeastern Conference play, after losing in five sets to unranked South Carolina.

The Gators (10-3) also had their 7-match winning streak snapped by the Gamecocks (7-5) with Sunday’s loss. The orange and blue won the first and third sets, but dropped the second, fourth, and fifth sets to split the weekend series.

Marina Markova, Merritt Beason, and Sofia Victoria combined for 41 of the Gators 51 team kills. Markova led all players with 17 of her own. In comparison, Riley Whiteside, McKenzie Moorman, and Lauren McCutcheon totaled 36 of the Gamecocks 47 team kills. Whitesides finished one kill shy of tying Markova, recording 16 on her own.

Both squads registered 27 errors for the match. Florida’s .190 hit percentage wasn’t much better than South Carolina’s .152. The difference in this match comes down to serving and blocking. South Carolina had 8 aces to Florida’s 5 and blocked 18 shots compared to 12. The final block for Florida happened on the final point of the match, when Alexis Stuckey’s forearm deflected the ball out of bounds to hand the Gamecocks the match-clinching point.

Florida’s next match will be at Tennessee on October 5.

