No. 20 Florida football loses first road game of the season to No. 11 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WCJB) - After playing their first three games of the season at home, in front of the orange and blue faithful, the No.20-ranked Florida football team traveled to Knoxville to face No. 11 Tennessee in their first road game of the season. The much anticipated top-25 showdown featured “College Gameday” on site and the excitement of the battles of yesteryear.

The outcome didn’t favor Florida, but it certainly provided all the fireworks that has made this rivalry one of the best in the Southeastern Conference.

Despite Anthony Richardson producing like the preseason Heisman Trophy candidate he was anointed to be - 515 total yards and 4 total touchdowns - Florida’s defense didn’t have an answer for the quick-strike attack of the Volunteers (4-0), who recorded almost 600 yards of offense in their 38-27 victory.

Florida’s first two possessions of the game ended with a turnover-on-downs and a missed field goal, but despite the shortcomings for the scoreboard, Richardson completed 4 of his first 6 passes for at least 12 yards or more per attempt. Those were the kind of passes fans had hoped they’d see every game to this point, but after struggling with his accuracy and confidence the past two games, it was a big boost to the morale and momentum for the orange and blue.

After Tennessee’s Chase McGrath booted a 32-yard field goal with just over a minute to play in the first to break a scoreless tie, Richardson tossed his first touchdown of the game - a 44-yard connection to Keon Zipperer, who broke shrugged off a couple Volunteer defenders on his way to the endzone. That was the first passing touchdown of the season for Richardson.

However, the four-point lead was short-lived for Florida. On the first play of Tennessee’s ensuing possession, quarterback Hendon Hooker hooked up with Bru McCoy for 70-yards to set up a first-and-goal at Florida’s 5-yard line. Two plays later, Hooker kept the ball on a run and crossed the goal-line for the go-ahead touchdown to make it 10-7.

On Florida’s next possession, Richardson continued to show the doubters his confidence was back to full strength by completing three passes for 79 yards on the Gators 8-play 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Richardson recording his first rushing touchdown of the game with 8:28 to play before intermission to vault Florida back in front 14-10.

Despite Ventrell Miller recovering the Volunteers second fumble of the half, the Gators could not turn the extra possession into points and were forced to punt. Jeremy Crawshaw booted a perfect punt that went 49-yards and was downed at the one-yard line. Even though Florida’s defense had the Volunteers offense pinned against their own goal-line, Rocky Top was still able to engineer a 12-play, 99-yard drive that culminated with Hooker firing a laser to McCoy in the back right corner of the endzone to score a momentum stealing touchdown right before halftime that gave Tennessee the lead for good.

The Volunteers also scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to successfully pull off the “double dip” and extend their advantage to 24-14.

Undaunted, Richardson went back out to lead his offense 75-yards to the endzone in 6:21. He crossed the plane on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to cut Florida’s deficit to three. That was his second and final touchdown run of the game. This was the first game Richardson recorded 2 or more rushing touchdowns since he ran for 3 in the team’s opening season win against then-no. 7 ranked Utah.

However, even with Richardson trying to play superman, Tennessee continued to answer Florida’s touchdowns with touchdowns of their own. Hooker was able to scramble for 44 yards on a broken play that originally looked like he was dead-to-rights, but used his agility and speed to run downfield, which set up Jabari Smalls 1-yard touchdown run, restoring the Vols lead to 31-21.

The only mistake Richardson made all game came at the worst time for Florida. Florida received Tennessee’s kickoff with 3:21 to play in the 3rd quarter, and on the 13th play of the drive, after having rolled into the 4th quarter, Richardson was stripped of the football and Tennessee pounced on it to take possession.

The fumble proved lethal for Florida. Hooker opened the drive with a 45-yard pitch-and-catch with Jacob Warren to whip the Volunteer faithful into a frenzy. Then 9 plays later, Jaylen Wright scampered in the endzone from 5-yards out to balloon Tennessee’s lead to 38-21.

Florida was able to score two more touchdowns after that, and even recovered an onside kick, which gave Richardson one last shot at throwing a touchdown to steal a victory at the last second, but he was hit from behind as he threw the ball and it was intercepted and the game was over.

Florida will next play Eastern Washington, back at home in The Swamp on Saturday, October 1.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.