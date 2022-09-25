Shelves for water were empty in some NCFL stores as residents prepare for the storm

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly intensify as it passes through the Caribbean Sea.

Residents in North Central Florida are heading to the stores and gearing up for the storm.

“I’ve lived here in Florida since I was 11 years old so you just get ready for it and hope for the best. You never know what’s going to happen it can get bad or it can be nothing,” said Constance.

The shelves for water in the Walmart on Hwy 40 were empty but a few people were lucky enough to get some water.

Workers at the Walmart on SW 19th Avenue Rd. said they put out four pallets but they were gone in minutes. Aldi and Lowes were a few places that still had some cases left.

Ellery Dunn said he used the afternoon to gear up for the storm.

“I just bought water at Lowes and I bought that for my granddaughter because she lives out in the county on a whale so if the power goes out her water goes out. I’m in the city so if the power goes out the chances are we’re still going to have water.”

The impacts of Ian are not expected to be felt in our area until mid-week.

