Shelves for water were empty in some NCFL stores as residents prepare for the storm

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly intensify as it passes through the Caribbean Sea.

Residents in North Central Florida are heading to the stores and gearing up for the storm.

“I’ve lived here in Florida since I was 11 years old so you just get ready for it and hope for the best. You never know what’s going to happen it can get bad or it can be nothing,” said Constance.

The shelves for water in the Walmart on Hwy 40 were empty but a few people were lucky enough to get some water.

Workers at the Walmart on SW 19th Avenue Rd. said they put out four pallets but they were gone in minutes. Aldi and Lowes were a few places that still had some cases left.

Ellery Dunn said he used the afternoon to gear up for the storm.

“I just bought water at Lowes and I bought that for my granddaughter because she lives out in the county on a whale so if the power goes out her water goes out. I’m in the city so if the power goes out the chances are we’re still going to have water.”

The impacts of Ian are not expected to be felt in our area until mid-week.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

The Gators soccer team huddles together before their match with Georgia.
Florida soccer blanked by Georgia
Dozens of vendors sold vintage and modern collector’s items including Hot Wheels, G.I.-Joe,...
Toy collectors meet up in Gainesville for Gatorsville CollectorFest Toy Show
Shelves for water were empty in some NCFL stores as residents prepare for the storm
Shelves for water were empty in some NCFL stores as residents prepare for the storm
WCJB Tropical Update 5pm
WCJB Tropical Update 5pm