Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Congressional Candidate Danielle Hawk and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki fried hosted the discussion at Heartwood Soundstage in the Downtown area.

Hawk and Fried opened the conversation about voting to protect women’s rights to abortion and contraceptive access.

They opened the floor for some residents to ask questions about the upcoming election. Some residents expressed their fears about the overturn of Roe v. Wade in the upcoming election.

Hawk said if elected, she won’t let women down.

“History is proven that when women come together when we unite when we have each other each other’s backs, we are absolutely unstoppable,” said Hawk. “You have a woman right here and I am running on these issues on empowering women and girls and I have your back. We’re here for you and you’re not fighting alone.”

Hawk is running against congresswoman Kat Cammack.

