Toy collectors meet up in Gainesville for Gatorsville CollectorFest Toy Show

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Toy Shows held their first Gatorville Collectorfest in Gainesville. Adults and kids were able to buy toys, comics, artwork, and video games.

Dozens of vendors sold vintage and modern collector’s items including Hot Wheels, G.I.-Joe, Stars Wars, and Transformers.

The promoter Jeff Davis said he started this event after noticing there were no toy shows.

“I rented a building and I put it out there on social media and I had vendors signup this was about three years ago before COVID and people just showed up I didn’t think people were going to show up but there were no toy shows, so I was trying to collect G.I.-Joe and some Star Wars stuff.”

Kids that were under 12 years-old took home a free Hot Wheels car.

