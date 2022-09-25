Tropical Storm Ian forecasted to become major hurricane

By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting its act together as the storm approaches Cuba and puts the state of Florida in its sights.

Winds are at speeds of 50 mph. Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall in Cuba.

It will then move into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico headed toward Florida. Anywhere from Tampa Bay to Pensacola is in the bullseye for the storm at this time.

The storm could impact North Central Florida on Thursday going into Friday.

RELATED: Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest updates and remember to download the WCJB TV20 Weather App so you can follow Ian in real-time with the latest Tracks; Watches; Warnings; Advisories and even Local Radar.

Be Prepared, Not Scared!

