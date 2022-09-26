17-year-old killed in Marion County crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday.

FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening.

The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out.

The car hit a fence, and the teen was thrown out of the car.

No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt, the teen died at HCA Ocala Hospital.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.

Gov. Ron Desantis tells Floridians to stay alert, announces storm protection efforts
USARK FL to push for legal captive breeding of Diamondback terrapins
