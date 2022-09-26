17-year-old killed in Marion County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday.

FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening.

The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out.

The car hit a fence, and the teen was thrown out of the car.

No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt, the teen died at HCA Ocala Hospital.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.

