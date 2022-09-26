Cedar Key residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

Daily recording of 11pm newscast.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) -As Hurricane Ian continues its path towards Florida, residents of Cedar Key are using their knowledge of what has happened during previous storms to prepare.

Cedar Key Vice Mayor Sue Colson says hurricane prep begins in the city as early as June, that is when they hold their first meeting with residents on the topic.

Colson has lived in the city for around 30 years, she says the last major storm to come through the island, Hurricane Hermine left a lasting legacy even though it was only a Category 1 hurricane.

RELATED STORY: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian upgraded to Cat 2 Hurricane

“Hermine was a CAT 1, we didn’t really feel that would be really significant. Those islanders that live here we know what Cat 1 means that’s a big thunderstorm. But we didn’t reckon on the eight foot surge that wiped us out, that’s a problem,” said Colson.

On Monday, several islanders were already boarding up motel windows, moving souvenirs into storage and taking other items of importance to high ground. In downtown books were being moved out of the local library, the city’s welcome center was cleaned out and all important documents from city hall were moved to the city’s community center.

The Cedar Key School, like all others in Levy County, will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. There is no word yet if that will extend into Friday. Sand bags in Cedar Key can be picked up at the community center, located at 809 6th St.

For a list of all other sandbag locations in North Central Florida, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

Hills of Santa Fe residents prepare for Hurricane Ian amid ongoing flooding issue
Hills of Santa Fe residents prepare for Hurricane Ian amid ongoing flooding issue
High school football plays of the week
Class Operations Closed in Multiple Counties
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis updates residents on the status of Ian.
Gov. Ron Desantis tells Floridians to stay alert as he announces storm protection efforts