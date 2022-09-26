Cedar Key residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) -As Hurricane Ian continues its path towards Florida, residents of Cedar Key are using their knowledge of what has happened during previous storms to prepare.

Cedar Key Vice Mayor Sue Colson says hurricane prep begins in the city as early as June, that is when they hold their first meeting with residents on the topic.

Colson has lived in the city for around 30 years, she says the last major storm to come through the island, Hurricane Hermine left a lasting legacy even though it was only a Category 1 hurricane.

“Hermine was a CAT 1, we didn’t really feel that would be really significant. Those islanders that live here we know what Cat 1 means that’s a big thunderstorm. But we didn’t reckon on the eight foot surge that wiped us out, that’s a problem,” said Colson.

On Monday, several islanders were already boarding up motel windows, moving souvenirs into storage and taking other items of importance to high ground. In downtown books were being moved out of the local library, the city’s welcome center was cleaned out and all important documents from city hall were moved to the city’s community center.

The Cedar Key School, like all others in Levy County, will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. There is no word yet if that will extend into Friday. Sand bags in Cedar Key can be picked up at the community center, located at 809 6th St.

