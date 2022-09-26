A child drowned in an apartment complex pool

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex.

The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala.

A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t save him.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the family. The kids. I can’t even imagine -- I’m putting myself in their situation and just looking at him, I’m thinking of my own kids. It’s just terrible. Absolutely terrible,” said Brittany Martin, the neighbor who performed CPR on the boy.

The Ocala police say the 8-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

