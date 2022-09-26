Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida Locations are offering free sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The sandbags can be used at the point of entry in a home to reduce the likelihood of flooding.

The locations are listed below. Some are self-service.

Columbia County sandbag locations

Columbia County will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at three locations. There is a fifteen sandbag limit per vehicle. Residents are responsible for filling sandbags; however, elderly and special needs assistance will be available.

Columbia County Public Works, 607 N.W. Quinten St., Lake City, FL 32055

Southside Sports Complex, 1963 S.W. Bascom Norris Dr., Lake City, FL 32025

Ft. White Community Center, 17579 FL-47, Fort White, FL 32038

Bradford County sandbag locations

BCFR Station 40 - Heilbronn Springs 21412 N.W. State Road 16

BCFR Station 90 - Sampson City13641 S.W. County Road 227

