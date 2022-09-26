Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida Locations are offering free sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The sandbags can be used at the point of entry in a home to reduce the likelihood of flooding.

The locations are listed below. Some are self-service.

Columbia County sandbag locations

Columbia County will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at three locations. There is a fifteen sandbag limit per vehicle. Residents are responsible for filling sandbags; however, elderly and special needs assistance will be available.

  • Columbia County Public Works, 607 N.W. Quinten St., Lake City, FL 32055
  • Southside Sports Complex, 1963 S.W. Bascom Norris Dr., Lake City, FL 32025
  • Ft. White Community Center, 17579 FL-47, Fort White, FL 32038

Bradford County sandbag locations

  • BCFR Station 40 - Heilbronn Springs 21412 N.W. State Road 16
  • BCFR Station 90 - Sampson City13641 S.W. County Road 227

RELATED: Self-serving sandbags available in Bradford County

Self-serving sandbags available in Bradford County