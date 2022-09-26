Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga moves

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can be tough to figure out.

In this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness learn three moves you will see in every class.

RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Chair Yoga

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.