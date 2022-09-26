Gainesville Man arrested on driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police officers arrested Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, early Saturday morning.

He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash.

The arrest report says Mobley was driving a Lexus Sedan when he hit a pedestrian at 200 W University Ave.

The pedestrian was taken to the UF Health Shands ER where he was treated for abrasions and a minor brain bleed.

A witness saw the car pull away and was able to get the license plate

That assisted Gainesville Police to find Mobley’s home and arrested him once he came back around 1:30 a.m.

