Hills of Santa Fe residents prepare for Hurricane Ian amid ongoing flooding issue

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are declaring a “Local State of Emergency” as Hurricane Ian moves closer.

They’re also asking people who live in flood prone areas, like the Hills of Santa Fe, to have an evacuation plan.

For Debbie Rost and Pamela O’Steen, it’s not the first, second, or third time have had to deal with flooding at their Hills of Santa Fe home.

“Seven times. And we’re expecting if this hits again that we’re gonna be getting it,” said Debbie Rost. “Like I said, inside the house it isn’t done yet because we’re still repairing it from the last one.”

Just a month ago their home flooded after a storm, and now a month later, they’re preparing to deal with it all over again.

“We had about six people over here trying to brush water out of this front door,” said Rost.

County officials are urging residents to have their hurricane kits prepared.

They also activated the 311 emergency information line, which they say is for “questions and rumor control.”

While county officials are taking steps, like installing a ruler to track the level of flooding, and installing water pumps to help with drainage, people who live in the community say it’s simply not enough.

RELATED STORY: ‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county

Starting at 7:30 Tuesday morning people can pick up sandbags.

You can see a full list of sandbag locations here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

Hills of Santa Fe residents prepare for Hurricane Ian amid ongoing flooding issue
Hills of Santa Fe residents prepare for Hurricane Ian amid ongoing flooding issue
High school football plays of the week
Class Operations Closed in Multiple Counties
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis updates residents on the status of Ian.
Gov. Ron Desantis tells Floridians to stay alert as he announces storm protection efforts