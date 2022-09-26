Hills of Santa Fe residents prepare for Hurricane Ian amid ongoing flooding issue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are declaring a “Local State of Emergency” as Hurricane Ian moves closer.

They’re also asking people who live in flood prone areas, like the Hills of Santa Fe, to have an evacuation plan.

For Debbie Rost and Pamela O’Steen, it’s not the first, second, or third time have had to deal with flooding at their Hills of Santa Fe home.

“Seven times. And we’re expecting if this hits again that we’re gonna be getting it,” said Debbie Rost. “Like I said, inside the house it isn’t done yet because we’re still repairing it from the last one.”

Just a month ago their home flooded after a storm, and now a month later, they’re preparing to deal with it all over again.

“We had about six people over here trying to brush water out of this front door,” said Rost.

County officials are urging residents to have their hurricane kits prepared.

They also activated the 311 emergency information line, which they say is for “questions and rumor control.”

While county officials are taking steps, like installing a ruler to track the level of flooding, and installing water pumps to help with drainage, people who live in the community say it’s simply not enough.

RELATED STORY: ‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county

Starting at 7:30 Tuesday morning people can pick up sandbags.

You can see a full list of sandbag locations here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.