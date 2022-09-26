HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: College campus to close ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re covering Ian as the storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico and is forecasted to possibly impact North Central Florida. Ian is the first storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season to threaten the state.

This story will be updated with the latest news regarding the storm.

11:35 a.m. FGC announces campus will close due to Ian

Florida Gateway College is closing campus from Thursday through Sunday due to the approaching storm. Officials say the closure includes all offices, residence halls, and satellite locations.

At this time, FGC is expected to resume normal operations on Monday, Oct. 3.

11:15 a.m. Ian Continues to Get Stronger

The 11 a.m. advisory for Hurricane Ian shows that the storm is slowly gaining strength. Max winds are now estimated at 80 mph...but more rapid intensification is expected later on Monday.

11:00 a.m. Gov. DeSantis Ian Update

Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the state to provide an update on Hurricane Ian as it approaches the state of Florida.

10:50 a.m. Columbia County announces sandbag locations.

Columbia County will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at three locations.

Columbia County Public Works, 607 N.W. Quinten St., Lake City, FL 32055

Southside Sports Complex, 1963 S.W. Bascom Norris Dr., Lake City, FL 32025

Ft. White Community Center, 17579 FL-47, Fort White, FL 32038

ALL SANDBAG LOCATIONS: Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida

Ian Gaining Strength

Ian was upgraded from a Tropical Storm into a hurricane early on Monday morning as the system approached Cuba. The storm was measured with wind speeds of 80 mph.

The storm was forecasted to make landfall somewhere along the Florida gulf coast. North Central Florida sits in the center of the “Cone of Uncertainty.” Ian is expected to make landfall sometime between Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: Ian becomes a Hurricane, North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest updates and remember to download the WCJB TV20 Weather App so you can follow Ian in real-time with the latest Tracks; Watches; Warnings; Advisories and even Local Radar.

Hurricane Ian forecast cone (NWS)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.