Lake Shore Hospital Authority will meet to consider a new budget and proposals
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will consider a new budget and proposals on Monday.
These proposals and budget come from outside groups who would like to use parts of their facility.
The meeting will begin around 5 p.m. You will be able to attend virtually or in person.
