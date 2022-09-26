Lake Shore Hospital Authority will meet to consider a new budget and proposals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will consider a new budget and proposals on Monday.

These proposals and budget come from outside groups who would like to use parts of their facility.

The meeting will begin around 5 p.m. You will be able to attend virtually or in person.

