Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville

Driver commits a hit and run on 200 West University Aveneue.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville.

Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning.

He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash.

The arrest report says Mobley was driving a Lexus Sedan when he hit a pedestrian at 200 West University Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the UF Health Shands ER where he was treated for abrasions and a minor brain bleed.

A witness saw the car pull away and was able to get the license plate, assisting Gainesville police to find Mobley’s home and arrested him once he came back around 1:30 a.m.

