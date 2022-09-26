Man and woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are behind bars in Alachua County for trafficking fentanyl.

According to Alachua County sheriffs, 44-year-old William Bushey and 35-year-old Sierra Santa-Maria were pulled over due to their truck having an expired tag.

However, during a search of the truck deputies found over 7 grams of fentanyl, three grams of meth, pills, and other drug equipment.

Both Bushey and Santa-Maria are being held in the Alachua County jail.

TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.