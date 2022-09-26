NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area.

Dixie County Emergency Shelters

Dixie High School - 17924 U.S. Highway 19 North. The general population shelter will open on Wednesday at 8 a.m. There will be cots, but people should bring their own linens.

Levy County Emergency Shelters

Bronson Middle High School - 8691 N.E. 90th St., Bronson. The pet-friendly shelter will accommodate Levy and Dixie County residents.

Gilchrist County Emergency Shelters

Bell Middle High School - 930 S. Main St., Bell. For the special needs shelter, people must register ahead of time at the Dixie EMS Website . The shelter will accept residents from Dixie County.

Marion County Emergency Shelters

West Port High - 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala. The special needs shelter opens on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday at 12 p.m. the following shelters are set to open:

Belleview Middle - 10500 SE 36 Ave., Belleview, 34420

Dunnellon High - 10055 SW 180 Ave. Rd., Dunnellon, 34432

Fort McCoy School - 16160 NE CR 315, Fort McCoy, 32134

Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary - 4397 SW 95 St., Ocala, 34476

North Marion Middle - 2085 W. County Rd. 329, Citra, 32113

Vanguard High - 7 NW 28 St., Ocala, 34475. Pet-friendly Shelter

