NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area.
Dixie County Emergency Shelters
- Dixie High School - 17924 U.S. Highway 19 North. The general population shelter will open on Wednesday at 8 a.m. There will be cots, but people should bring their own linens.
Levy County Emergency Shelters
- Bronson Middle High School - 8691 N.E. 90th St., Bronson. The pet-friendly shelter will accommodate Levy and Dixie County residents.
Gilchrist County Emergency Shelters
- Bell Middle High School - 930 S. Main St., Bell. For the special needs shelter, people must register ahead of time at the Dixie EMS Website. The shelter will accept residents from Dixie County.
Marion County Emergency Shelters
- West Port High - 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala. The special needs shelter opens on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday at 12 p.m. the following shelters are set to open:
- Belleview Middle - 10500 SE 36 Ave., Belleview, 34420
- Dunnellon High - 10055 SW 180 Ave. Rd., Dunnellon, 34432
- Fort McCoy School - 16160 NE CR 315, Fort McCoy, 32134
- Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary - 4397 SW 95 St., Ocala, 34476
- North Marion Middle - 2085 W. County Rd. 329, Citra, 32113
- Vanguard High - 7 NW 28 St., Ocala, 34475. Pet-friendly Shelter
