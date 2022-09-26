NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area.

Dixie County Emergency Shelters

  • Dixie High School - 17924 U.S. Highway 19 North. The general population shelter will open on Wednesday at 8 a.m. There will be cots, but people should bring their own linens.

Levy County Emergency Shelters

  • Bronson Middle High School - 8691 N.E. 90th St., Bronson. The pet-friendly shelter will accommodate Levy and Dixie County residents.

Gilchrist County Emergency Shelters

  • Bell Middle High School - 930 S. Main St., Bell. For the special needs shelter, people must register ahead of time at the Dixie EMS Website. The shelter will accept residents from Dixie County.

Marion County Emergency Shelters

  • West Port High - 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala. The special needs shelter opens on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday at 12 p.m. the following shelters are set to open:

  • Belleview Middle - 10500 SE 36 Ave., Belleview, 34420
  • Dunnellon High - 10055 SW 180 Ave. Rd., Dunnellon, 34432
  • Fort McCoy School - 16160 NE CR 315, Fort McCoy, 32134
  • Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary - 4397 SW 95 St., Ocala, 34476
  • North Marion Middle - 2085 W. County Rd. 329, Citra, 32113
  • Vanguard High - 7 NW 28 St., Ocala, 34475. Pet-friendly Shelter

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian update
Russell Report: Gators start football season 2-2
Russell Report: Gators start football season 2-2
Russell Report: Gators start football season 2-2