NCFL schools, colleges set close due to Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida school districts and colleges are canceling classes this week in preparation for Hurricane Ian which is moving toward the state.

Marion County School Closures

Marion County officials are canceling schools district-wide on Wednesday and Thursday due to anticipated severe weather from Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, all but one school will be open for regular school hours. West Port High School will switch to virtual learning so the school can transition into a special needs shelter.

All extracurriculars are canceled district-wide. Decisions about whether to have class on Friday will be made later this week.

Several schools will be converted into emergency shelters during the storm.

Dixie County School Closures

Dixie County officials are closing schools from Wednesday through Friday due to the storm.

Many of the schools will become shelters.

Florida Gateway College Cancels Classes

Florida Gateway College is closing campus from Thursday through Sunday due to the approaching storm. Officials say the closure includes all offices, residence halls, and satellite locations.

At this time, FGC is expected to resume normal operations on Monday, Oct. 3.

