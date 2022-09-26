Ocala CEP highlights Hospice of Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Weekly Buzz, Ocala CEP continues its look into Alzheimer’s awareness.

Hospice of Marion County is marking this September with education and interactive events about the disease.

RELATED: Ocala CEP highlights Renstar Medical Research

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.