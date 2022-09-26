One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LCPD responds to shots fired
LCPD responds to shots fired(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday.

Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.

Officers identified the victim who was killed as Brandon Jackson, 32, of Jacksonville. The other victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

TRENDING: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Alachua County issues state of emergency ahead of storm

“At this time, we do not believe there to be a continuing threat to the public in the area,” said Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler, “While we continue to investigate the incident, we believe it was contained to the persons involved.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Desantis gives hurricane update
Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian 11 AM Update
WCJB TV20 UPDATE
Sandbags (gfx)
Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida