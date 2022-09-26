One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday.

Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.

Officers identified the victim who was killed as Brandon Jackson, 32, of Jacksonville. The other victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

TRENDING: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Alachua County issues state of emergency ahead of storm

“At this time, we do not believe there to be a continuing threat to the public in the area,” said Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler, “While we continue to investigate the incident, we believe it was contained to the persons involved.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.