Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week five of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

Click here to vote in the poll. The options are as follows:

Hawthorne’s Darian Smith-Williams returns the punt for a 68-yard TD

Newberry’s David Schmidt makes the one-handed catch

Santa Fe’s James Smith connects with KJ Johnson for the TD

Camden Frier of Columbia out-maneuvers two defenders and scores

Williston’s Edariyon Wesley fakes out the entire defense and goes all the way

