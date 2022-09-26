Russell Report: Gators start football season 2-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football is now 2-2 after an exciting but tough road loss at Tennessee. The bright spots? Quarterback Anthony Richardson was electric and finally the Gator passing game got it going. AR looked like a different player, didn’t he? Gator coach Billy Napier simply said he came to play and he got his confidence back. If that’s the case, that bodes well for the offense in particular and for the Gator season in general. On the flip side, the defense needs work but I’ll tell you this, Tennessee’s offense is really good. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is a seasoned 24-year-old who is perfect to run coach Josh Heupel’s uptempo offense and they did what they did Saturday without their best receiver. Some are also questioning Billy Napier’s coaching decisions to go for two points so often and so early in the game and I understand the point, especially going for two down by 11 with 4:49 to play in the game. But I’ll say one thing, he’s not afraid to gamble or go for it on fourth down deep in his own territory. He knew he had to score to stay in this game too. If the offense continues to grow, Florida can hang in mostly all the games left on the schedule as this roller coaster of a season continues.

A whacky week it was in college football, and unless you are really elite, like Georgia, or Ohio State or maybe Alabama, you just never know what’s going to happen. Even mighty Georgia slept walked their way to a win over a gritty kent state team. But Oklahoma lost, Arkansas lost, Miami was embarrassed by middle Tennessee, Oregon lost and so did texas, although they are far from an elite program right now. On the flip side, Kansas is 4-0 and looks really good on offense, Syracuse is 4-0 and don’t look now, but Florida State is also 4-0 after dismantling Boston college. And some of the top teams won but struggled as Michigan was taken to the wire by Maryland, USC survived Oregon state and Clemson scored last to beat wake forest in a wild game. Can you say parity? It makes for great college football, as long as your team doesn’t lose!

Tip of the baseball cap to Albert Pujols who reached the 700 career home run mark a few days ago. Only three other players, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds, have achieved that number. Even for as much as he has done, he seems a bit underrated, doesn’t he? Most, including me, thought his career would come to an end after he struggled in his final couple of years with the angels and the cardinals, his first team, signed him for what looked like sentimental reasons and to give him a few at-bats here and there. But lo and behold, Pujols found the fountain of youth and he’s also now third in MLB history in sacrifice flies, 11th in runs scored and 10th in multi-hit games as he closes his over 20-year career with a bang.

I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report.

RELATED: Russell Report: Gators hit the road

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.