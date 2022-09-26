Self-serving sandbags available in Bradford County

Self-serving sandbag location at Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 40.
Self-serving sandbag location at Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 40.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMPSON CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue is reminding everyone about their two self-serving sandbag locations.

One location is the Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 40 in Heilbronn Spring.

That’s at 21412 NW S.R. 16.

The other is BCFR Station 90 in Sampson City.

That is at 13641 SW C.R. 227.

TRENDING STORY: Ian becomes a Hurricane, North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty

The TV 20 weather team will continue to monitor the storm throughout the week.

