Self-serving sandbags available in Bradford County

SAMPSON CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue is reminding everyone about their two self-serving sandbag locations.

One location is the Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 40 in Heilbronn Spring.

That’s at 21412 NW S.R. 16.

The other is BCFR Station 90 in Sampson City.

That is at 13641 SW C.R. 227.

