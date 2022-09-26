Stephen C O’Connell Center will hold a job and internship fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job and internship fair held by the UF Department of Computer and Information Science and Engineering on Monday.

The CISE career fair helps students and alumni with computer engineering, computer science or digital arts, and sciences backgrounds.

Attendees spend the afternoon talking with company representatives about different kinds of opportunities.

The in-person experience will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stephen C O’Connell Center.

Lake Shore Hospital Authority will meet to consider a new budget and proposals
