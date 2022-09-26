Stephen C O’Connell Center will hold a job and internship fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job and internship fair held by the UF Department of Computer and Information Science and Engineering on Monday.

The CISE career fair helps students and alumni with computer engineering, computer science or digital arts, and sciences backgrounds.

TRENDING: Shelves for water were empty in some NCFL stores as residents prepare for the storm

Attendees spend the afternoon talking with company representatives about different kinds of opportunities.

The in-person experience will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stephen C O’Connell Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.