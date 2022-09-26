USARK FL to push for legal captive breeding of Diamondback terrapins

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The United States Association of Reptile Keepers Florida is making an effort to allow captive breeding of Diamondback terrapins.

Officials say if they don’t take action, there could be detrimental effects.

“So we’re talking about possibly full extermination of the species in the wild,” said Daniel Parker, Director of Media for USARK Florida. “I would certainly rather have a backup population in captivity and still have these turtles around on Earth rather than being totally gone.”

Officials with USARK Florida are proposing a program to FWC— that would allow the legal captive breeding of these animals.

The high demand for these Diamondback terrapins has driven people to collect them illegally.

“This way there’s less of a motivation for poachers to go out and poach them,” said Parker. “It’ll probably drop the prices because as it is these turtles can be worth upwards of $2,000 they’ve even been known to sell for upwards of $10,000.”

Parker said these turtles are also threatened by crab traps that drown them, and habitat destruction.

“Just the illegal animal trade is kind of like the drug trade,” said Chase Pirtle, Manager of Ashton Biological Preserve. “We haven’t been able to hinder it, even stop it historically, and same with these guys. You have to create another alternative for that, and the captive breeding is that alternative.”

This proposal was set to be discussed at the FWC commission meeting on September 28th, but due to Hurricane Ian, it has been delayed.

