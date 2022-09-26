The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders are meeting again on Tuesday to determine what to do with the West End Golf Course.

The rezoning and land use change that is being asked for by developers would add up to 70 residential units to the property.

Protestors met at the site on Friday to protest the land use change. The county commission meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Ocala city leaders want the public’s input in the redistricting process.

On Wednesday, two sessions are available to go over the proposed map with the public, one at noon and the other at 5:30 p.m.

Redistricting occurs after the census, taken once every 10 years. If you miss either meeting Wednesday, there will be two more on October 6

Finally, Friday marks the first of a two-day celebration for the 100th birthday of the East Marion School.

A rededication ceremony along with exhibits and entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.

The event may be moved due to incoming inclement weather.

