Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has activated an information line to provide more information and resources to Floridians.

You can call the toll-free number 1-800-342-3557.

Alachua County officials also activated their information line. You just need to dial 311.

RELATED: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian upgraded to Cat 2 Hurricane

Officials say this number is for questions and rumor control. You cannot text this number.

Marion County residents can call 352-369-7500 for hurricane assistance and questions. Deputies say do not call 911 with these questions.

