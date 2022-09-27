Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has activated an information line to provide more information and resources to Floridians.

You can call the toll-free number 1-800-342-3557.

Alachua County officials also activated their information line. You just need to dial 311.

Officials say this number is for questions and rumor control. You cannot text this number.

Marion County residents can call 352-369-7500 for hurricane assistance and questions. Deputies say do not call 911 with these questions.

