Florida Gov: historic storm surge and flooding potential from Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says two and a half million Floridians are under some type of evacuation order as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the state’s gulf coast.

“In some areas, there will be catastrophic flooding and life threatening storm surge,” the governor said in a briefing from the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee Tuesday morning.

“When you have five to ten feet of storm surge, that is not something you want to be a part of,” the governor said. He urged people to heed evacuation orders, and said they do not have to go far.

“Shelters are open. The important part is evacuate to higher ground that is going to be safe from the type of surge and flooding that we’re fearing from this storm,” the governor said.

Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie suggested people evacuating southwest Florida travel across the peninsula to the east coast of Florida, rather than drive north and jam north-south roadways.

The governor said the state has teamed with expedia to set up an emergency accommodations page at expedia.com/Florida.

DeSantis called on those outside evacuation areas to stock up on supplies and prepare to shelter in place with possible wind damage, power outages and communications breakdowns.

“Safety is paramount,” said the governor.

According to the governor’s office, 26 districts across Florida have announced school closures and they anticipate more closures as the storm’s path becomes clearer.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.