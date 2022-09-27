FPL processing thousands of out of state crews in Lake City in-route to Hurricane Ian

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The thousands of trucks on the way to Southwest Florida to help in the recovery effort once Hurricane Ian makes landfall must stop at one location before they continue.

Florida Power and Light set up their processing site for out of state power-line crews at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Lake City. At the site, thousands of crews from around 27 states came on got around a half-hour worth of training then were sent to staging sites in Charlotte, Collier and Sarasota counties.

One of those lineman is Alex Boreelon, came along with a thousands of others from his home state of Louisiana. He knows that the impact of this storms can be devastating so he is happy to be able to do his part.

“Once we can get the lines back up, get the power rolling get the AC back on for them families it feels good, feels real good,” said Boreelon.

Processing site Manager David Diez says that FPL prepares for these storms by holding mock sites at the beginning of the season.

“This is something we practice every year we have dry runs. We not only support our service territory we also assist others when they need help, so we have plenty of experience in this space,” said Diez.

The site is expected to be running into Wednesday as crews are prepared with brief training sessions before they make their way throughout the state.

