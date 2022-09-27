Gainesville Police officers saved a driver from a fiery vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police shared video of a fiery rescue from over the weekend.

On Saturday night, GPD officers responded to a crash on West Newberry Rd that left man trapped in a burning vehicle.

GPD officers Angus and Mullins pulled the driver out of the back door and were able to drag the driver to safety.

TRENDING: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Nearly a Cat 3 Hurricane

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.