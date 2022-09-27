Gainesville Police officers saved a driver from a fiery vehicle
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police shared video of a fiery rescue from over the weekend.
On Saturday night, GPD officers responded to a crash on West Newberry Rd that left man trapped in a burning vehicle.
GPD officers Angus and Mullins pulled the driver out of the back door and were able to drag the driver to safety.
TRENDING: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Nearly a Cat 3 Hurricane
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.