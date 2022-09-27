Gator men’s basketball team opens practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s something inspiring about the first day of practice. A new era for Florida Gator men’s basketball tipped off on Tuesday in season one under new head coach Todd Golden.

Florida is eager to get back to work after settling for an NIT appearance last season and an overall record of 20-14.

Modern day college basketball revolves around one-and-done level talent in some circles, but Florida is embracing its experience. Two-time All-SEC center Colin Castleton, plus guards Myreon Jones and Kyle Lofton give the Gators three fifth-year seniors.

“We’ve got the resume to show you, we’ve won everywhere we’ve been so with this team it gives us that maturity,” said Jones.

“Being able to teach them (younger players), things I’ve learned in college, and Kyle and Myreon, the older guys who’ve seen everything, it’s good being able to teach them,” said Castleton. “If they have any questions, I’m open to anything you want to know about.”

Golden took the Florida job following three seasons at San Francisco and is eager to see what his new team can do on the floor.

“The great thing about our team is our depth,” said Golden. “We have double figure guys who can help us win games and sorting through that will be tough but it’s also a good problem to have.”

Florida opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 at home versus Stony Brook.

