Gator men’s basketball team opens practice

UF tips off Nov. 7 versus Stony Brook
Gators bring back experienced roster
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s something inspiring about the first day of practice. A new era for Florida Gator men’s basketball tipped off on Tuesday in season one under new head coach Todd Golden.

Florida is eager to get back to work after settling for an NIT appearance last season and an overall record of 20-14.

Modern day college basketball revolves around one-and-done level talent in some circles, but Florida is embracing its experience. Two-time All-SEC center Colin Castleton, plus guards Myreon Jones and Kyle Lofton give the Gators three fifth-year seniors.

“We’ve got the resume to show you, we’ve won everywhere we’ve been so with this team it gives us that maturity,” said Jones.

“Being able to teach them (younger players), things I’ve learned in college, and Kyle and Myreon, the older guys who’ve seen everything, it’s good being able to teach them,” said Castleton. “If they have any questions, I’m open to anything you want to know about.”

Golden took the Florida job following three seasons at San Francisco and is eager to see what his new team can do on the floor.

“The great thing about our team is our depth,” said Golden. “We have double figure guys who can help us win games and sorting through that will be tough but it’s also a good problem to have.”

Florida opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 at home versus Stony Brook.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Millions of Floridians ordered to evacuate
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs in a touchdown during an NCAA football game...
UF football game vs. Eastern Washington moved to Sunday, Oct. 2 at Noon
Bell H.S., Monday
Union County volleyball team knocks off Bell in four sets
Play of the Week
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
The Florida volleyball team stands on the sideline at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
No. 12 Florida volleyball upset by South Carolina in five sets