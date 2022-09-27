HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian makes landfall in Cuba

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re covering Ian as the storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico and is forecasted to possibly impact North Central Florida. Ian is the first storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season to threaten the state.

This story will be updated with the latest news regarding the storm.

4:30 a.m. Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Ian has made landfall over western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane. Ian made landfall with wind speeds of 125 mph.

After entering the Gulf, Ian could grow even stronger before approaching the west coast of Florida late Wednesday/early Thursday where it is expected to slow its forward speed to 5 mph or less and slowly lose some strength.

Areas of NCFL are now under a Hurricane and/or a Tropical Storm Watch. Storm Suge Watches are also in effect for the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts.

2:30 a.m. Ian Now a Category 3 Near Landfall in Cuba

Hurricane Ian wind speeds have increased to 115 mph with higher gusts just off the coast of western Cuba.

2 a.m. Ian Just Shy of Category 3 South of Cuba

Hurricane Ian wind speeds have increased to 110 mph with higher gusts as the storm approaches the coast of Cuba.

11 p.m. Ian a Stronger Category Two Hurricane Near Cuba

Hurricane Ian maintains Category Two status as it moves closer to western Cuba. Wind speeds have increased to 105 mph with

higher gusts.

The storm will continue to intensify before approaching the west coast of Florida late Wednesday/early Thursday.

8 p.m. Hurricane Ian Maintains Category Two Status

Hurricane Ian maintains Category Two status as it moves closer to western Cuba. Wind speeds were estimated at 100 mph with

higher gusts.

The storm is expected to intensify before approaching the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

5 p.m. Hurricane Ian upgraded to Category Two

The latest report on Hurricane Ian has it classified as a Category Two hurricane. Wind speeds were measured at 100 mph.

The storm is south of Cuba. The forecast path has shifted east slightly putting Tampa Bay in the center of the cone.

Hurricane Ian (WCJB)

3:45 p.m. Dixie County cancels school

The county is canceling classes from Wednesday through Friday.

Dixie County is offering free pre-filled sandbags. The bags were filed by inmates. They ask people not to take more than they need.

County Yard Department - 151 S.E. 309th St., Cross City

2:45 p.m. Marion County Public Schools cancels classes ahead of Ian

Marion County issues a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Marion County Public Schools are closed from Wednesday through Thursday. A decision on whether to close school on Friday will be made later this week.

The county will open emergency shelters and offer free sandbags.

2:15 p.m. Hurricane Ian moves toward Cuba

Hurricane Ian is southwest of Cuba and headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. Wind speeds were recorded at 85 mph.

The storm is expected to develop into a major hurricane. It may reach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian track (WCJB)

12:00 p.m. Alachua County issues state of emergency ahead of storm

Alachua County is now under a Local State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian which is expected to impact the region Thursday or Friday.

Officials are preparing for possible Tropical Storm force winds and more than a foot of rainfall.

Alachua County has activated the 311 Emergency Information Line.

Sandbags will be available at Wayside Park at 11855 N.W. US 441 starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Emergency shelters are also set to open on Tuesday.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe and city leaders will host a one-hour telephone town hall meeting tomorrow, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. to update neighbors about local storm preparations in advance of Hurricane Ian.

11:35 a.m. FGC announces campus will close due to Ian

Florida Gateway College is closing campus from Thursday through Sunday due to the approaching storm. Officials say the closure includes all offices, residence halls, and satellite locations.

At this time, FGC is expected to resume normal operations on Monday, Oct. 3.

11:15 a.m. Ian Continues to Get Stronger

The 11 a.m. advisory for Hurricane Ian shows that the storm is slowly gaining strength. Max winds are now estimated at 80 mph...but more rapid intensification is expected later on Monday.

11:00 a.m. Gov. DeSantis Ian Update

Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the state to provide an update on Hurricane Ian as it approaches the state of Florida.

Florida agencies prepare as Hurricane Ian approaches the state

10:50 a.m. Columbia County announces sandbag locations.

Columbia County will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at three locations.

Columbia County Public Works, 607 N.W. Quinten St., Lake City, FL 32055

Southside Sports Complex, 1963 S.W. Bascom Norris Dr., Lake City, FL 32025

Ft. White Community Center, 17579 FL-47, Fort White, FL 32038

ALL SANDBAG LOCATIONS: Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida

Ian Gaining Strength

Ian was upgraded from a Tropical Storm into a hurricane early on Monday morning as the system approached Cuba. The storm was measured with wind speeds of 80 mph.

The storm was forecasted to make landfall somewhere along the Florida gulf coast. North Central Florida sits in the center of the “Cone of Uncertainty.” Ian is expected to make landfall sometime between Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest updates and remember to download the WCJB TV20 Weather App so you can follow Ian in real-time with the latest Tracks; Watches; Warnings; Advisories and even Local Radar.

Hurricane Ian forecast cone (NWS)

