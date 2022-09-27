Levy County pet owners can bring their pets to general population shelter with proper documents

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Opening at 4 p.m. today, the Levy County general population shelter at Bronson Middle High School began letting residents with pets enter given they have proper vaccination records for their pets.

The special needs shelter at Bronson Elementary is not accepting pets.

At the high school, pets won’t stay with the general population but will be in a separate room nearby.

One official says failing to bring records will give residents the option of sending their pet to animal control services to be vaccinated at a $10 cash-only fee or refusing the pet’s entry.

The pet’s vaccination must be from at least seven days prior to the day that the owner reported to the shelter.

Additionally, people with pets must also bring a crate, food, and water.

