Marion County residents fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A line of cars wrapped around the Riley Art Centers at Tuscawilla Park in Ocala, for sandbags.

“I think it’s good to know that people are taking the precautions necessary, they’re not taking things lightly,” said the City of Ocala Parks and Division Head, Bill Rodriguez.

Residents prepped their homes for Ian’s possible arrival. Tuscawilla Park is one of the nine sites for sandbag distributions in Marion County.

RELATED: Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida

“We’re calling for a lot of rain on this one and we may not get hit so hard by the wind, but the rain is going to be pretty heavy for us,” stated Rodriguez.

City workers, volunteers, and residents shoveled through the afternoon. City officials said there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle.

“A little nervous, it’s a little overwhelming, you know, natural disasters are always like that,” shared resident Patience Jackson.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies also urged residents to prepare but not panic. Besides the sandbags, he recommended having some supplies handy.

“Make sure you got the water in which you need. Now don’t go overboard because the tendency is for a lot of people, cause we’re already beginning to see it, shelves are beginning to get empty. Don’t go overboard,” shared Sheriff Billy Woods. “Only get what you need.”

Residents said they want to make sure they are ready for potential rain and flooding in their neighborhoods.

Sheriff Woods alerts residents to not let their guard down, even post-hurricane.

“Be very leery of the fraud that is out there.,” stated Sheriff Woods. “You’ll have companies that’ll want to come in, clean up the debris in your yard, or even repair your home. Make sure they’re licensed contractors.”

TRENDING STORY: Cedar Key residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Nearly a Cat 3 Hurricane
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions
Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions
Gainesville Police officers saved a driver from a burning vehicle
Gainesville Police officers saved a driver from a fiery vehicle
Marion County residents fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian
Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions
Gainesville Police officers saved a driver from a burning vehicle