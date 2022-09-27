McDonald’s is coming out with Happy Meals for adults

McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.
McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There’s nothing more iconic in the realm of fast food culture than the McDonald’s Happy Meal.

The meals sold by the fast food chain contain a hamburger or Chicken McNuggets off the kid’s menu along with a toy inside a colorful box.

Anyone who grew up getting these items from McDonald’s can soon experience that nostalgia with a new menu item.

McDonald’s is collaborating with Cactus Plant Flea Market to sell Happy Meals to adults starting Oct. 3.

Anyone who orders one can get them with a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. They also come with fries, a drink and, of course, a toy!

The toys are redesigned versions of some of McDonald’s most famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie.

A new mascot, called Cactus Buddy, is making its way into the boxes as well.

There’s no info yet on how much these Happy Meals will cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Hurricane Ian
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Columbia County declares state of emergency
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has an device that was vital and...
North Central Florida Treasures: Singer featherweight sewing machine
FILE - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he will “proudly support” legislation to...
McConnell backs post-Jan. 6 revisions to elections law
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Kremlin paves way to annex large parts of Ukraine
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Husband reports wife missing; car found in different state, authorities say