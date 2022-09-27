North Central Florida Treasures: Singer featherweight sewing machine

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has an device that was vital and trendsetting to our fabric history. The Singer featherweight sewing machine, experimenting with the look and style of this new model, Singer commissioned 10,000 221 sewing machines as the first batch to be sold in October, 1933.

Prior to the featherweight sewing machine, most sewing machines had an cast iron base, making them immovable. This device laid just over 11 lbs., allowing the machine to be shared, whereas a community would have to go where the machine is located if sewing was needed.

In a retail setting it would go for $375, the Singer featherweight sewing machine.

