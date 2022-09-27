Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas.

For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and mobile homes.

Clay County will be starting voluntary evacuations of zones A, B and C, North Prong and South Prong on Wednesday at noon.

Click here to view your evacuation zone.

