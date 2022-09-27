Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida

Map of Florida evacuation zones
Map of Florida evacuation zones(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas.

For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and mobile homes.

Clay County will be starting voluntary evacuations of zones A, B and C, North Prong and South Prong on Wednesday at noon.

Click here to view your evacuation zone.

Levy County pet owners can bring their pets to general population shelter with proper documents
Levy County pet owners can bring their pets to general population shelter with proper documents
Levy County pet owners can bring their pets to general population shelter with proper documents
Levy County pet owners can bring their pets to general population shelter with proper documents
