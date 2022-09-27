UF football game vs. Eastern Washington moved to Sunday, Oct. 2 at Noon

All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs in a touchdown during an NCAA football game...
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs in a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Ian, the University of Florida announced on Tuesday that this weekend’s football game against Eastern Washington has been moved back one day to Sunday, Oct. 2. The two teams will kick off at Noon at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday. Most game day activities, including tailgating, will remain the same for Sunday with the exception that there will be no road closure of University Avenue, resulting in a modified Gator Walk. Complete details for Gator Walk will be available later in the week.

On Monday, UF head coach Billy Napier expressed concern for members of Gator Nation who may be greatly impacted by the storm.

“I know that we’re going to have some wind and significant rain here, but we’ve got a lot of people in our state that are in for a rough ride here,” said Napier. “So our thoughts and prayers are with them as they prepare. Having been a part of these things in the past, it’s nothing to play around with. So we’ve got a game this week, but I think these things are a little bit more important. Certainly, we’re going to do everything we can do within our organization to help our players, their families, anybody that maybe is at risk.”

The matchup against FCS Eastern Washington comes at a good time for the Gators, who are 2-2 overall but 0-2 in SEC play for the first time since 1986.

