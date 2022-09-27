Union County volleyball team knocks off Bell in four sets

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -The Union County volleyball team extended its winning streak to four on Monday, prevailing at Bell 25-13, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15. The victory puts Union County at 14-5 overall and drops Bell to 11-8. The Bulldogs lost their third in a row after knocking off previously unbeaten Branford last week.

Both teams came into the week in the state’s top 10 in Class 1A in the latest FHSAA RPI rankings--Bell was ranked No. 7, and Union County No. 9.

Bell is set to travel to Trenton on Tuesday, while Union County is idle until Monday, Oct. 3.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.