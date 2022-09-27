Union County volleyball team knocks off Bell in four sets

Fightin’ Tigers extend winning streak to four
UCHS wins top 10 battle in Class 1A
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -The Union County volleyball team extended its winning streak to four on Monday, prevailing at Bell 25-13, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15. The victory puts Union County at 14-5 overall and drops Bell to 11-8. The Bulldogs lost their third in a row after knocking off previously unbeaten Branford last week.

Both teams came into the week in the state’s top 10 in Class 1A in the latest FHSAA RPI rankings--Bell was ranked No. 7, and Union County No. 9.

Bell is set to travel to Trenton on Tuesday, while Union County is idle until Monday, Oct. 3.

