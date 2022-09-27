West Port High School transitions into a special needs shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - West Port High School was transitioned into a special needs shelter on Tuesday.

Those who are in need of medical assistance or have disabilities can find shelter on the Ocala campus.

They must go through screening, registration, and a medical assessment before being admitted.

Shelter officials already took in a few patients who are oxygen dependent.

Marion County school buses provided transportation for some of those in need.

Inside the school, they had equipment such as generators, oxygen tanks, and oxygen lines, enough to distribute to 140 patients.

“We know that West Port is a very good location for us because it’s large enough to handle the people that we need,” said Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Marion County, Bill Thompson. “We can accommodate up to more than 400 people here if we need to. It also has been hurricane hardened recently, so we know it can withstand the storm.”

Residents who plan on staying at the shelter are encouraged to bring supplies such as food, medicine, pillows, and blankets.

Shelter officials said they expect a larger turnout tomorrow--as the storm draws closer.

