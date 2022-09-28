Derelict boat removed before Hurricane Ian

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit was on cleanup duty after a derelict boat was left near a bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The boat was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge causing concern the boat could damage the bridge during the storm.

Deputies made several attempts to have the owner remove the boat before they towed it away.

Derelict vessel paperwork will be filed to salvage the boat.

RELATED: How will Ian impact your neighborhood? Enter your zip code for NOAA forecast

While on the river, the marine unit moved two other boats. One at the owner’s request and the other was tied down at a city dock.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.