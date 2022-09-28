Florida Gator game against Eastern Washington rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gator football game against Eastern Washington is rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.

The Gators will be facing the Eagles Sunday, October 2 at noon instead of Saturday.

All tickets bought for the Saturday game will be honored on Sunday.



