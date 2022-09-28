Florida Gator game against Eastern Washington rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gator football game against Eastern Washington is rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.
The Gators will be facing the Eagles Sunday, October 2 at noon instead of Saturday.
All tickets bought for the Saturday game will be honored on Sunday.
RELATED: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: DeSantis says evacuate now if you want to leave
