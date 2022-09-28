‘Freak accident’: Tree falls on camper killing 3-year-old girl

Ocala Police Department
Ocala Police Department(wcjb)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A child is dead after a tree fell on a camper in Ocala on Tuesday morning in what a police spokesperson calls a “freak accident”.

Ocala Police Department officers say a branch fell from a tree at Oak Tree Village mobile home and RV park on Northwest Blitchon Road. The limb hit a camper.

Officers say a 3-year-old girl was rushed to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital where she died. The girl was right next to her 5-year-old sister when the branch fell.

The sister was not hurt.

The tree fell before Hurricane Ian reached the state of Florida.

