Gators won’t overlook FCS Eagles this week

Florida to host Sunday matchup in The Swamp
Eagles come to Gainesville 1-2 after dropping Big Sky opener
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Amid all the uncertainty regarding Hurricane Ian, the Gator football team still has a game to prepare for on Sunday. Florida remains scheduled to host Eastern Washington at Noon.

Florida head coach Billy Napier said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference that at least 15 players have families that are going to be impacted by storm damage, some more so than others.

Distraction control will be imperative for the Gators. The Eagles play in the FCS and come to Gainesville 1-2 after dropping their Big Sky Conference opener. Napier has a really good reason why he won’t overlook his foe. He starred at Furman from 1999 to 2002 and understands the battle FCS schools face.

“They’re very respected across the country for the quality of football that they play,” said Napier. “This is a consistent playoff contender that made some great runs. Myself, being a former FCS player, I’ve got a ton of respect for the program that they run there.”

Florida updated its depth chart on Wednesday. Starting safety Trey Dean III is listed as out for the matchup with a lower body injury. Freshman Kamari Wilson is listed in his place. Cornerback Jaydon Hill is expected back in the lineup after missing the entire 2021 season with an ACL injury. Backup quarterback Jack Miller is listed as questionable.

